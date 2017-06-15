Knutson and Casey Offering Free Uber Rides For 4th of July

Knutson and Casey law firm is giving rides to those looking for a sober ride over the Fourth of July.

Knutson and Casey in Mankato is giving away $1,500 in Uber credit to discourage drunk driving and provide local residents with a cheap and safe ride home for the 4th of July. Pick–up will be located at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater near the Red, Hot, Boom Celebration.

Randy Knutson says "No that's a great question we are going to try and do it for new Years eve if we can we will see how it goes how much interest there is and how many folks know there is actually Uber in town now but, we want to do it for New Year's Eve and continue every year."

-KEYC News 12