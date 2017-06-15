Community Education Ready For Big Performance of Mulan Jr.

Mankato Area Community Education is prepping for a big performance this weekend.

Mankato Area kids aged 9–16 are preparing to participate in a local play this weekend called Disney's Mulan Jr.

It is a musical theater performance, at 7 p.m., Friday, June 16 and 7 p.m., Saturday June 17 in the Mankato Area Public Schools' West High School's auditorium.

It is like the Disney movie Mulan and it's expected to be a great one.

Tickets go on sale an hour before the shows and are available at the door. Cost is $6 for adults and $4 for kids.

