Workshop Held For Childhood Mental Health

Over one hundred education and health professionals were at South Central College Thursday for an Adverse Childhood Experiences workshop to discuss Childhood Mental Health issues and how to properly address them.

Greater Mankato Area United Way is partnering up with several local groups to host the event.

An Adverse Childhood Experience is a type of trauma that occurs in a child's life which a person recalls as an adult, such as abuse or mental illness.

Over half of Minnesotans responding to surveys have experienced at least one traumatic instance growing up.

Adverse Childhood Experiences have been linked to poor performance in school, behavioral changes, greater risk for chronic health issues and even early death.

-KEYC News 12