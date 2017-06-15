Jaguars Fall 2-0, Unable To Capitalize On Errant Throw

The third-ranked Jaguars faced the Falcons of Wabasha - Kellogg, hoping to ride the arm and the bat of Derek Schoen into the semifinals. Schoen start off hot, retiring the side in top of the first, including two strike outs.

It would remain scoreless into the top of the 4th, when Wabasha - Kellogg's ace Liam Blaschko hit a double into deep center field, scoring Jamie Hewitt for the 1-0 lead.

Jaguars were able to threaten in the bottom of the 5th. With 2 outs, lead-off man James Schrunk singles to left field.

Next up, it's Schoen, who hits a hard ground ball to the third baseman. The throw to first is off, and Schrunk appeared to score. But the umps said the ball went out of play on the errant through, so Schoen was sent back to second and Schrunk back to third.

The Falcons intentionally walked the next batter, loading the bases, before Blaschko struck out Zach Wolter looking, ending the threat, and essentially securing the win.

Wabasha - Kellogg puts the Jaguars into the consolation bracket with their 2-0 win. They play Ely Friday in Chaska at 12:30.

-- KEYC News 12