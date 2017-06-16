Teen Pregnancies Drop In Minnesota

A new report shows fewer teenagers are getting pregnant in Minnesota, but the number of sexually transmitted infections is increasing.



According to the University of Minnesota, adolescent sexual health director Jill Farris pregnancy rates among 15 to 19-year-olds has dropped 70 percent since 1990.

However, teen rates of gonorrhea have increased 40 percent and chlamydia is up 15 percent.

The report says fewer teens are using condoms, especially when one partner begins using a long-term method of birth control.

Farris gathered data from the state Department of Health and an annual student survey conducted by the Department of Education.

--KEYC News 12