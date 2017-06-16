Drought Causes Need For Hay In North Dakota

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is putting out the call for hay as drought conditions worsen in North Dakota.



All of the North Dakota is in abnormally dry conditions according to the drought monitor.

And about 15 percent in the south-central part of the state is in severe drought.

That has caused a strain on resources for some North Dakota ranchers.

The Department of Ag is asking Minnesotans with hay to sell, hay land to rent or pasture fields to call the North Dakota Rancher's Hotline.

That number is 701-425-8454.

--KEYC News 12