Woman Pleads Guilty To Trying To Cover Up Truck Stop Killing

A Crookston, Minnesota, woman has pleaded guilty to attempting to cover up a killing at a truck stop across the North Dakota border in Grand Forks in March 2016.

Forty-two-year-old Lorie Ortiz is charged with accessory after the fact to murder. Authorities say she was involved in destroying or attempting to destroy evidence, namely cellphones, in an effort to help participants in the killing.

Sentencing for Ortiz is scheduled Sept. 8.

Krystal Feist pleaded guilty earlier to shooting and killing 24-year-old Austin Forsman while Forsman sat in a vehicle outside the truck stop. Authorities say the hit was drug-related and the investigation resulted in 13 indictments in federal court.