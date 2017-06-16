State Patrol Investigating Fatal Accident In Cottonwood County

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal accident out of Cottownwood County.

It happened just after 7:30 this morning.

The report says a vehicle was westbound on Highway 30. Investigators say it appears the driver over-corrected and crossed the eastbound lane of Highway 30, going off the roadway, hitting a sign in the ditch and vaulting across the drainage ditch.

The report says the vehicle then rolled multiple times before coming to rest on its roof.

The driver was in the vehicle secured with a seatbelt when authorities arrived.

The name of the driver hasn’t been released.