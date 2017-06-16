2017 Vikings Training Camp Schedule Released

The 52nd Vikings Training Camp schedule is out.

Fans will get their first glimpse of the rookie players rolling into Mankato for camp on Sunday July 23. The vets come to town on July 26.

Practice at Blakeslee Stadium takes place July 24 through the 26th, with the first full-team practice on Thursday, July 27.

To wrap up the final week of 2017 Vikings Training Camp, the team will have an evening practice Saturday, August 5, followed by a team introduction and fireworks.

The Vikings will conclude camp Wednesday August 9, just a day before their first matchup of the year with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday August 10 at 6 p.m.

