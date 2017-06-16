Iowa Medical Examiner's Office Reports Backlog

Low staff and a growing number of deaths that require autopsies have created a backlog at the Iowa Medical Examiner's Office.

The backup means some families have to wait up to two weeks for a relative's remains to be returned.

The medical examiner's office notified the Iowa Funeral Directors Association on Wednesday that the backlog is estimated to last through June 23.

Every unattended death currently goes to the state's medical examiner's office. The office says the cases involve both violent and non-violent deaths.

County medical examiners, county attorneys and the state medical examiner are obligated to request a forensic autopsy in cases where the death is suspected to be caused by violent, suspicious or unexpected circumstances.