Mankato Man Facing Criminal Sexual Charges For Reported Incident With 8 Year Old

A 55 year old Mankato man is arrested and facing criminal sexual conduct charges for alleged incidents with an 8 year old.

Robert Eugene Cook is facing one count of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct, and one count of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct.

Sgt. Chris Baukol says he began investigating Tuesday after receiving a call Monday from child protection services about a reported child abuse that was sexual in nature.

Baukol says the victim knew Cook before the reported incidents, which took place between September of 2016 and May of 2017.

Baukol says, "We don't have anything to indicate there are other victims. I can say that. From all the review and interviews that we've completed, review of evidence we've completed, there doesn't appear to be any other victims at this point."

Cook has been previously convicted of federal charges for bank larceny, laundering money, and solicitation to commit murder stemming from an armored car hijacking in 1996.

---KEYC News 12