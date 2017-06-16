MSU Family Consumer Science Department puts on Free Play Day

The 9th annual Play Day by Mankato Students and Faculty. Took place today on a perfect beautiful day.Parents and kids took to Rasmussen Woods today for some beautiful weather along with some great outdoor activities for the kids to be able to do from blowing bubbles to throwing a beach ball through Hula Hoops. As students at MSU from the Family Consumer Science Department helped give kids and parents important bonding time and a great play day for a perfect summer day. Anna Long says “Um pretty much being able to see the kids play and how they do play. I feel like a lot of people do miss out on people being able to play. I feel like a lot of times kids are in classrooms and are learning which is awesome but, people overlook that a lot of kids have to go outside to play.”Parents and kids were invited for the free play day today at Rasmussen Woods. This takes place every year Rain or Shine.
