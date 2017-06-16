PICK OF THE LITTER: Fast Eddie Needs A Forever Home

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal accident out of Cottownwood County.
Robert Eugene Cook is facing two criminal sexual conduct charges from alleged incidents that happened between September 2016 and May 2017.
Tucked away on Broad Street, behind Madison Avenue, is a relic of Mankato's past, still operating today as a local grocery and convenience store.
Dig out your purple and gold, and your calendar! The 52nd Vikings Training Camp schedule is out.
Across the plain states, wind turbines can be as abundant as the farm fields they tower over.
Jurors considering the fate of a Minnesota police officer who killed a black motorist opened their fifth day of deliberations by asking to have the officer's entire testimony re-read to them.
Boyz II Men will take the stage at Vetter Stone Amphitheater in Mankato on Tuesday, August 29 with special guest En Vogue.
