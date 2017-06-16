PICK OF THE LITTER: Fast Eddie Needs A Forever Home Posted: Friday, June 16, 2017 2:12 PM EDT Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 2:46 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Laurel joined KEYC News 12 this Midday with today's Pick of the Litter. Fast Eddie is one-year-old. He's likely a Jack Russell and Dachshund, which makes him an All American shelter dog. He's been at the shelter for about 5 weeks, and prefers to be an only child and a Mama's boy. Fast Eddie does have some fear of men, but does warm up to them once he gets to know them. He also loves to play and has a ton of energy. Call BENCHS at 507-625-6373 for more information on Fast Eddie.