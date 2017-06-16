Lt. Gov. Smith Leading Bipartisan Delegation On Cuba Trip

Lt. Governor Tina Smith is leading a bipartisan delegation from Minnesota to Cuba to promote the state's farm products.

The delegation plans to meet with officials from the Cuban Ministries of Agriculture and Foreign Affairs, tour local farm operations, and visit with U.S. Agriculture Department staff.

Smith says the Cuban market could be a "tremendous" opportunity for Minnesota farmers. She says the Caribbean nation imports about 80 percent of its food and agricultural products.

Agriculture Commissioner Dave Frederickson will be on the trip, along with trade group and university officials.

President Donald Trump declared Friday he was restoring some travel and economic restrictions on Cuba that were lifted under the Obama administration.

-KEYC News 12