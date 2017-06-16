Rep. Thissen Makes Campaign Stop In Mankato

The latest candidate to enter the 2018 Minnesota gubernatorial race visits Mankato.



DFL State Representative Paul Thissen announced his run June 15 and is on a trip to 20 cities and towns to help voters learn about his campaign.

The eight–term representative served as Minnesota House speaker in 2013 and 2014.

Thissen says his campaign will focus on two themes: the economic disparities facing residents and adding people's voice in politics.



DFL candidate for governor Rep. Paul Thissen said, "So many people out there that feel they have no control of their destiny, their voice isn't being heard, so we want to do a campaign and govern in a way that brings people into the process. All of the legislative successes that you know I've been part of, that's how we've done it. We've taken the energy and idealism from outside the Capitol and then translate it into good laws that help people."



Thissen previously attempted a governor run in 2010.

Thissen is one of six candidates vying for the DFL endorsement so far.

--KEYC News 12