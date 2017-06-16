Fire Damages Condo in Arnolds Park

The Arnolds Park/Okoboji Fire and Rescue was dispatched around 1:10PM Friday afternoon for a stove on fire in one of the condo units at West Oaks Resort.

Upon arrival at the scene the Okoboji Police Department who arrived on the scene first identified the unit on fire as unit A1. The Firefighters experienced heavy smoke exiting from the front door area of the condo unit and a team entered the unit, located the fire and extinguished the heaviest fire within a few minutes.

The team then worked on ventilating the heavy smoke from the unit where the fire was, as well as adjoining units to the side and above the fire unit.

The Milford Fire Department was called to assist due to the size and complexity of the building. The department remained on the scene for 2 ½ hours checking for hot spots and clearing smoke from the building.

No injuries were reported by civilians or firefighters.

The Lakes Regional Healthcare Ambulance was summoned to assist with checking firefighters due to the high temperatures. 2-3 families were displaced due to the fire and the West Oaks Resort was working on relocating them so they could continue their vacation if they chose to do so.

Estimated damage to the building is $250,000-300,000.

After an investigation by the department with assistance from the State Fire Marshall’s office the fire was determined to be accidental in nature with unattended cooking being the cause of the fire. The department will continue to check on the unit into the evening to make sure full extinguishment is complete.

