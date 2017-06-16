Marshall Baseball Takes Home 3rd Place At State

The Marshall Tigers battled the Waconia Wildcats in the Class AAA state baseball semifinals Friday.

Tigers lost 7-6 after the Wildcats walked off with a three run bottom of the 7th sending Marshall to the third place game.

"They did a heck of a job with two outs there, they found a way to come back and take the lead, and we showed a lot of heart there battling back, and gave it a good run," said Chace Pollock, Marshall head coach.

"We've been on the same team since we were 11 years old in MAYBA. We're a team of brothers, we fought so hard this season, and came up a little bit short," said Brock Boerboom, Marshall senior.

"We've been in that position many times, probably three or four times this year. We never gave up, had heart and prevailed through the end, came back and put ourselves in a good position to win," said Dylan Criquet-Danielson, Marshall senior.

Marshall won the third place game 10-9 over Alexandria thanks to a two run walk off single by Logan Tomasek.

