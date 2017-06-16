Highway 22 Businesses Battle Detour

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal accident out of Cottownwood County.
Robert Eugene Cook is facing two criminal sexual conduct charges from alleged incidents that happened between September 2016 and May 2017.
Dig out your purple and gold, and your calendar! The 52nd Vikings Training Camp schedule is out.
Tucked away on Broad Street, behind Madison Avenue, is a relic of Mankato's past, still operating today as a local grocery and convenience store.
The man convicted in the 1999 killing of convenience store clerk Katie Poirier is now in a medium-security prison in Faribault.
Across the plain states, wind turbines can be as abundant as the farm fields they tower over.
Jurors considering the fate of a Minnesota police officer who killed a black motorist opened their fifth day of deliberations by asking to have the officer's entire testimony re-read to them.
