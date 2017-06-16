Ries Inks With Texas Charge

NFCA Player of the year and National Champion Coley Ries will continue her softball career at the next level.

The Eagle Lake-native inked a deal with the Texas Charge of the National Pro Fastpitch League. The former Mankato East Cougar led the Mavericks to the 2017 NCAA D-II National Softball Title.

"It's been a complete whirlwind again just like this last month. We went down to Chicago because the Texas charge were playing the Chicago Bandits and they said they'd give me a tryout. I went down and threw on Wednesday and then threw to some batters on Thursday and ended up signing a contract Thursday afternoon. I got home this morning (Friday) at 2AM and I head out to Texas at 6AM tomorrow (Saturday) morning. One day to pack my life away," Ries said.

Ries added, "They wanted to get me there Saturday morning so I could be dressed for the games. They play tomorrow, Sunday and Monday. They wanted me to be ready for the games this weekend. Will I go in? I don't know but I'll be dressed and ready."

Ries is MSU's all-time leader in wins, strikeouts, appearances and innings pitched.

We'll have more on the pitcher's storied career later this month on KEYC News 12.