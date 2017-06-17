Protesters Arrested On After Blocking I-94

Authorities arrested 18 people during a protest of the acquittal of a suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed a black driver. Minnesota State Police spokeswoman Lt. Tiffani Nielson said in a news release Saturday that officers began arresting protesters at 12:30 a.m. after issuing three warnings for them to get off of Interstate 94 in St. Paul. She says those arrested were booked at Ramsey County Jail on charges including being a pedestrian on the busy freeway. Protesters rallied outside the state Capitol on Friday night after a jury acquitted St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez of manslaughter and other charges in the fatal shooting last summer of Philando Castile during a traffic stop. The protesters eventually left the Capitol and began marching through the streets, with hundreds splintering off and blocking the freeway for about two hours.
Friday, June 16 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-06-16 04:53:48 GMT
Saturday, June 17 2017 10:08 AM EDT2017-06-17 14:08:20 GMT
A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.
A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.
Friday, June 16 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-06-17 03:38:57 GMT
The prosecutor who brought charges against a Minnesota police officer over the shooting death of a black motorist is urging acceptance of the officer's acquittal of manslaughter. Ramsey County Attorney John Choi says he knows Friday's acquittal of Officer Jeronimo Yanez will be painful for many people.
The prosecutor who brought charges against a Minnesota police officer over the shooting death of a black motorist is urging acceptance of the officer's acquittal of manslaughter. Ramsey County Attorney John Choi says he knows Friday's acquittal of Officer Jeronimo Yanez will be painful for many people.
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page