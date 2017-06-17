KEYC - Protesters Arrested On After Blocking I-94

Protesters Arrested On After Blocking I-94

Posted: Updated:
ST. PAUL, Minn. -

Authorities arrested 18 people during a protest of the acquittal of a suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed a black driver.
Minnesota State Police spokeswoman Lt. Tiffani Nielson said in a news release Saturday that officers began arresting protesters at 12:30 a.m. after issuing three warnings for them to get off of Interstate 94 in St. Paul.
She says those arrested were booked at Ramsey County Jail on charges including being a pedestrian on the busy freeway.
Protesters rallied outside the state Capitol on Friday night after a jury acquitted St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez of manslaughter and other charges in the fatal shooting last summer of Philando Castile during a traffic stop.
The protesters eventually left the Capitol and began marching through the streets, with hundreds splintering off and blocking the freeway for about two hours.

--KEYC News 12

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • State Patrol Investigating Fatal Accident In Cottonwood County

    State Patrol Investigating Fatal Accident In Cottonwood County

    Friday, June 16 2017 10:12 AM EDT2017-06-16 14:12:09 GMT

    The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal accident out of Cottownwood County.

    The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal accident out of Cottownwood County.

  • Protesters of Castile shooting largely cleared from freeway

    Protesters of Castile shooting largely cleared from freeway

    Friday, June 16 2017 3:32 PM EDT2017-06-16 19:32:39 GMT
    Saturday, June 17 2017 3:43 AM EDT2017-06-17 07:43:14 GMT
    Minnesota jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of a black motorist.
    Minnesota jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of a black motorist.

  • UPDATE: Mankato Man Facing Criminal Sexual Charges For Reported Incident With 8 Year Old

    UPDATE: Mankato Man Facing Criminal Sexual Charges For Reported Incident With 8 Year Old

    Friday, June 16 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-06-16 23:54:58 GMT

    Robert Eugene Cook is facing two criminal sexual conduct charges from alleged incidents that happened between September 2016 and May 2017.

    Robert Eugene Cook is facing two criminal sexual conduct charges from alleged incidents that happened between September 2016 and May 2017.

  • Girlfriend whose texts urged suicide guilty of manslaughter

    Girlfriend whose texts urged suicide guilty of manslaughter

    Friday, June 16 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-06-16 04:53:48 GMT
    Saturday, June 17 2017 10:08 AM EDT2017-06-17 14:08:20 GMT
    A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.
    A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.

  • Timeline of Philando Castile Shooting, Trial

    Timeline of Philando Castile Shooting, Trial

    Friday, June 16 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-06-17 03:38:57 GMT

    The prosecutor who brought charges against a Minnesota police officer over the shooting death of a black motorist is urging acceptance of the officer's acquittal of manslaughter. Ramsey County Attorney John Choi says he knows Friday's acquittal of Officer Jeronimo Yanez will be painful for many people. 

    The prosecutor who brought charges against a Minnesota police officer over the shooting death of a black motorist is urging acceptance of the officer's acquittal of manslaughter. Ramsey County Attorney John Choi says he knows Friday's acquittal of Officer Jeronimo Yanez will be painful for many people. 

  • 2017 Vikings Training Camp Schedule Released

    2017 Vikings Training Camp Schedule Released

    Friday, June 16 2017 2:49 PM EDT2017-06-16 18:49:33 GMT

    Dig out your purple and gold, and your calendar! The 52nd Vikings Training Camp schedule is out. 

    Dig out your purple and gold, and your calendar! The 52nd Vikings Training Camp schedule is out. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Fire Damages Condo in Arnolds Park

    Fire Damages Condo in Arnolds Park

    Friday, June 16 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-06-17 03:38:08 GMT

    The Arnolds Park/Okoboji Fire and Rescue was dispatched around 1:10PM Friday afternoon for a stove on fire in one of the condo units at West Oaks Resort

    The Arnolds Park/Okoboji Fire and Rescue was dispatched around 1:10PM Friday afternoon for a stove on fire in one of the condo units at West Oaks Resort