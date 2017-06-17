Joining Cycling To Show Off Art

While the cyclists made their way through the course, fans and spectators had a chance to look at some art.

This is the 13th year of the Art Splash Art Fair and combined with the North Star Grand Prix event this year.

Organizers say it helps people enjoy both events without picking one or the other.

Cycling enthusiasts to art lovers explored what nearly 40 vendors have to offer including crafts, paintings and woodworking.

And it wasn't just to look at finished pieces, as some artists spent the day showing off their craft.

There was also live music, plenty of food and events for the kids.

North Mankato Taylor Library Interim Director Katie Heintz said, "I just love all the families that get to come up and enjoy all the different things. We have a lot of free activities for children, the face painting and then the music, just like a cohesiveness of the community that gets to be together for a free activity and families to come together."

The event helps raise funds for the North Mankato Taylor Library and Humane Society.

--KEYC News 12