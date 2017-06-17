Cyclists Taking On A Challenging Ride

Cyclists from all over the country and the world are putting on some serious miles this week as they are peddling in Minnesota.

This is a race where endurance matters.

For the second year in a row, North Mankato is providing pro–cyclists a challenge.

North Star Grand Prix Race Director Brendon Hale said, "We have a diversity of our courses, and so it takes a good all–around rider who can ride short fast course but then ride really hard challenging terrain like Valerie Lane here in North Mankato."

Cyclists are setting off on the second to last of the six stage North Star Grand Prix.

The 18th annual event started with about 150 men and 85 women on Wednesday with the first stage in St. Paul, with the goals to show off the sport and state.

Hale said, "We kind of give them a diverse representation of what Minnesota has to offer."

Drawing in cyclists from all over the United States and half a dozen other nations, it's showing off the best of the best in this sport and those looking to learn from them.

Chicago Women's Elite Cycling Team Rachel Wills said, "Part of the goal of the Chicago Women's team is to be able to give us amateurs an opportunity to race at a higher level with the pro–pelotons, so that's why we're here, we're here for the experience and to learn."

Others see this as a way to complete something they left unfinished.

Donkey Label Racing Stephan Hoffman said, "Got crashed out on stage two of last year so I've only done about half of this race before, so I've heard it's a really good circuit and it has a little bit of a kick in the end."

Even though it might not seem like a team sport, the cyclists say this ride wouldn't be possible without the squad backing them up, on and off the bike.

Chicago Women's Elite Cycling Team Christine Thornburg said, "There's so much behind the scenes work to do in terms of the food and the mechanics, and everything."

Wills aid, "Laundry, every day. There's six people, and now there's five of us left in the race, so we feel really spoiled."

The Grand Prix wraps up June 18 in Stillwater.

U.S. Olympian Ruth Winder won the women's race and Colin Joyce for the men.

The event also benefits Special Olympics.

