Car Vs. Bicycle Fatal Accident

By Brittany Kemmerer, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
MANKATO , MINN. -

Authorities say one is dead after a vehicle and bicycle collided earlier this morning.
56-year-old Phillip Andrew of New Prague was heading west bound on Highway 25 West of Belle Plaine on a bicycle.
A 16-year-old female was also heading West Bound on Highway 25 in a 2002 Ford Explorer.
That's when the two collided.
It happened just after 7:30 this morning.
Reports say Phillip was wearing his helmet, but has been pronounced dead.
No other details have been released.

