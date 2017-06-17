KEYC - 18 Arrested Protesting Cop's Acquittal

By Brittany Kemmerer, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -

Authorities arrested 18 people during a protest of the acquittal of a suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed a black driver.
    Minnesota State Police spokeswoman Lt. Tiffani Nielson said in a news release Saturday that officers began arresting protesters at 12:30 a.m. after issuing three warnings for them to get off of Interstate 94 in St. Paul.
    She says those arrested were booked at Ramsey County Jail on charges including being a pedestrian on the busy freeway.
    Protesters rallied outside the state Capitol on Friday night after a jury acquitted St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez of manslaughter and other charges in the fatal shooting last summer of Philando Castile during a traffic stop.
    The protesters eventually left the Capitol and began marching through the streets, with hundreds splintering off and blocking the freeway for about two hours.

