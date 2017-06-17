18 Arrested Protesting Cop's Acquittal

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal accident out of Cottownwood County.
Robert Eugene Cook is facing two criminal sexual conduct charges from alleged incidents that happened between September 2016 and May 2017.
Authorities arrested 18 people during a protest of the acquittal of a suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed a black driver.
Dig out your purple and gold, and your calendar! The 52nd Vikings Training Camp schedule is out.
The Arnolds Park/Okoboji Fire and Rescue was dispatched around 1:10PM Friday afternoon for a stove on fire in one of the condo units at West Oaks Resort
The prosecutor who brought charges against a Minnesota police officer over the shooting death of a black motorist is urging acceptance of the officer's acquittal of manslaughter. Ramsey County Attorney John Choi says he knows Friday's acquittal of Officer Jeronimo Yanez will be painful for many people.
