Yanez Trial Juror Speaks About Difficult Decision

The 12 men and woman apart of the jury had been living ordinary lives until they sat in judgment of an extraordinary trial.

One has decided to speak out.

Nearly all week the jury was deadlocked.

Two jurors struggled with discrepancies in the officers initial statements and later testimony...

Dennis Ploussard felt compelled to talk of the pains each juror felt - carefully weighing evidence and testimony.

He says jurors sat with heads down in total silence, after they were finally discharged.

Knowing it would please some, anger others.

Juror, Dennis Ploussard says, "This was not taken lightly whatsoever. At the end I was fed up and I told all the juror's I'm fed up. Let's just call it. Let's just call a hung jury. I know that both of them in their minds that they thought that Yanez did not see a gun. And that was one of the first things I asked Monday afternoon, does anyone believe this was racial connected, and we all agreed, it wasn't. This was not taken lightly whatsoever. At the end I was fed up and I told all the juror's I'm fed up. Let's just call it. Let's just call a hung jury."

Ploussard believes Castile only meant to show the officer his gun and the permit to carry... having no intention to shoot the officer.

--KEYC News 12