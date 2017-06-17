Twins Youth Baseball Clinic Comes To Waseca

Earlier Saturday morning a Minnesota Twins youth baseball clinic took centerstage at the iconic Tink Larson Field over in Waseca putting the fun in fundamentals for those that may one day suit up at Target Field.

"To come here, in the field that Tink built to teach some baseball, it's an honor," said Steve Hucke.

Plenty of young baseball players from all over Southern Minnesota converged at Tink Larson Field for a clinic put on by the Minnesota Twins learning from some of the best baseball minds in the area.

"It's fun to give back, fun to see the smiling faces, whether they think we're Twins players, coaches or not. It's immaterial in regards to the aspect of having a blast. Try to teach them to have fun. Baseballs always about fun. Tommy Lasorda always said, baseball is all about fundamentals, with an emphasis on fun. If they can take one thing away from today, we did our job," said Hucke.

They're working on three things with today's clinic including throwing, fielding, and hitting all in a town with a rich history for the game.

"The community loves their baseball, it goes with the people that started it. Tink got it going really well here, and you have people sold on it. Baseball is a great way to bring people together. I was telling the guys out here that it's a fraternity. You can bring people from all over, people you never get to meet before, and now you're best friends. Some of my best friends are people I've met from the baseball field," said Hucke.

A great time for those learning and those coaching.

