Horses And Riders Tout Their Trot

More than 100 riders are saddling up their horses to show off their skill.

The Golden Rose Saddle Club hosted the horse show, featuring those who've just gotten on the horse to experienced riders.

From tact to speed, riders from southern Minnesota and surrounding areas filled the KaBoy Up Arena in New Ulm.

The event includes pleasure, showmanship and game events.

Golden Rose Saddle Club President Julie Hellendrung said, "The pleasure classes are judged on horses, horsemanship and equitation are judged on the riders, and of course, our speed events are judged just you and the horse and the clock."

Even though the goal for the rider and horse is to take home the top prize, the event serves as a way for people to get together and enjoy a shared activity.

Golden Rose Saddle Club Secretary Cathy Berg said, "For me, just the showing and like everybody being out here having a good time. A lot of us like watching the kids coming up, they have a lot of fun with it."

This is the first horse show for the Golden Rose Saddle Club.

The club formed earlier this year.

