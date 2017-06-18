Horses And Riders Tout Their Trot

Authorities say one is dead after a vehicle and bicycle collided earlier this morning.
The 12 men and woman apart of the jury had been living ordinary lives until they sat in judgment of an extraordinary trial.
A Minneapolis man accused of sex trafficking and producing child pornography of minors has been sentenced to 36 years in prison.
Robert Eugene Cook is facing two criminal sexual conduct charges from alleged incidents that happened between September 2016 and May 2017.
The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal accident out of Cottownwood County.
Authorities arrested 18 people during a protest of the acquittal of a suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed a black driver.
Dig out your purple and gold, and your calendar! The 52nd Vikings Training Camp schedule is out.
