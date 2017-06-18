Protesters March Third Day Straight Following Suburban Officer's Acquittal

Protesters are marching for a third day straight today over the not guilty verdict of Jeronimo Yanez on Friday afternoon in St. Anthony, Minnesota.

The jury found the former St. Anthony police officer not guilty of all charges in the shooting death of Philando Castile last summer.

Outside the court house on Friday Castile's mother, Valerie, said her son was murdered by the city he loved.

Sunday's protest is being called "Father's Day for Philando".

The peaceful march began outside the St. Anthony Police Department.

As protesters marched, they stopped at an intersection to form a circle and sat on the ground.

They carried a banner that read "We leave when we get justice".

Yanez shot Castile five times during a traffic stop. Castile told the officer he had a gun, but was licensed to carry.

The former officer said he feared for his life when he saw the gun. He said Castile did not obey orders.

Yanez was fired from the St. Anthony Police Department Friday night.

