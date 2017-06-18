KEYC - Stingers Power Past MoonDogs

Stingers Power Past MoonDogs

Posted: Updated:
By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect

The Mankato MoonDogs played host to the Willmar Stingers Sunday night. 

Stingers win 8-2 over the MoonDogs.

--KEYC News 12

  • KEYC News 12 SportsSportsMore>>

  • Stingers Power Past MoonDogs

    Stingers Power Past MoonDogs

    Sunday, June 18 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-06-19 03:39:44 GMT

     Stingers win 8-2 over the MoonDogs.  

     Stingers win 8-2 over the MoonDogs.  

  • 2017 Vikings Training Camp Schedule Released

    2017 Vikings Training Camp Schedule Released

    Saturday, June 17 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-06-18 03:43:18 GMT

    Dig out your purple and gold, and your calendar! The 52nd Vikings Training Camp schedule is out. 

    Dig out your purple and gold, and your calendar! The 52nd Vikings Training Camp schedule is out. 

  • Twins Youth Baseball Clinic Comes To Waseca

    Twins Youth Baseball Clinic Comes To Waseca

    Saturday, June 17 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-06-18 03:42:45 GMT

    Earlier Saturday morning  a Minnesota Twins youth baseball clinic took centerstage at the iconic Tink Larson Field over in Waseca putting the fun in fundamentals for those that may one day suit up at Target Field. "To come here, in the field that Tink built to teach some baseball, it's an honor," said Steve Hucke. Plenty of young baseball players from all over Southern Minnesota converged at Tink Larson Field for a clinic put on by the Minnesota Twins learning fr...

    Earlier Saturday morning  a Minnesota Twins youth baseball clinic took centerstage at the iconic Tink Larson Field over in Waseca putting the fun in fundamentals for those that may one day suit up at Target Field. "To come here, in the field that Tink built to teach some baseball, it's an honor," said Steve Hucke. Plenty of young baseball players from all over Southern Minnesota converged at Tink Larson Field for a clinic put on by the Minnesota Twins learning fr...

  • Ries Inks With Texas Charge

    Friday, June 16 2017 11:46 PM EDT2017-06-17 03:46:35 GMT

    NFCA Player of the Year and National Champion Coley Ries will continue her softball career at the next level. The Eagle Lake-native inked a deal with the Texas Charge of the National Pro Fastpitch League. The former Mankato East Cougar led the Mavericks to the 2017 NCAA D-II National Softball Title. 

    NFCA Player of the Year and National Champion Coley Ries will continue her softball career at the next level. The Eagle Lake-native inked a deal with the Texas Charge of the National Pro Fastpitch League. The former Mankato East Cougar led the Mavericks to the 2017 NCAA D-II National Softball Title. 

  • Marshall Baseball Takes Home 3rd Place At State

    Marshall Baseball Takes Home 3rd Place At State

    Friday, June 16 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-06-17 03:44:36 GMT

    Marshall wins 10-9 over Alexandria. 

    Marshall wins 10-9 over Alexandria. 

  • Jaguars Fall 2-0, Unable To Capitalize On Errant Throw

    Jaguars Fall 2-0, Unable To Capitalize On Errant Throw

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-06-16 03:42:31 GMT

    Wabasha - Kellogg tops GHEC/ML/T in the Class A State quarterfinals

    Wabasha - Kellogg tops GHEC/ML/T in the Class A State quarterfinals

  • Springfield's Wersal Nabs State Golf Title

    Springfield's Wersal Nabs State Golf Title

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-06-15 03:43:34 GMT

    Springfield girls and Sleepy Eye United boys finish 3rd in the MSHSL Class A state golf tournament.

    Springfield girls and Sleepy Eye United boys finish 3rd in the MSHSL Class A state golf tournament.

  • East's Haley Finishes 2nd in Class AAA

    East's Haley Finishes 2nd in Class AAA

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-06-15 03:41:37 GMT

    Mankato East sophomore, Carson Haley shot a 144 through two-rounds of action at the MSHSL Class AAA state golf tournament. The sophomore's score tied him for 2nd place, one shot behind Wayzata's Van Holmgren.

    Mankato East sophomore, Carson Haley shot a 144 through two-rounds of action at the MSHSL Class AAA state golf tournament. The sophomore's score tied him for 2nd place, one shot behind Wayzata's Van Holmgren.