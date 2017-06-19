One Injured In Combine vs. SUV Accident

An accident involving a vehicle and a combine leaves one person injured.

It happened just after 10 last night.

A combine driven by 57-year-old Mario Zavala, of Texas, was southbound on Blue Earth County Road 114 stopped at Highway 60.

An SUV driven by 52-year-old Gregory Hauswirth, of Spencer, Iowa, was westbound on Highway 60.

The report says the combine pulled out in front of the SUV, causing the SUV to hit the front of the combine and roll.

Hauswirth was transported to the nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Zavala was not injured in the crash.