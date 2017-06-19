Three Hurt In St. Paul Shooting

Robert Eugene Cook is facing two criminal sexual conduct charges from alleged incidents that happened between September 2016 and May 2017.
Protesters are marching for a third day straight today over the not guilty verdict of Jeronimo Yanez on Friday afternoon in St. Anthony, Minnesota.
Authorities say one is dead after a vehicle and bicycle collided earlier this morning.
St. Paul police say a woman practicing driving in a school parking lot struck and killed her 3-year-old son.
Across the plain states, wind turbines can be as abundant as the farm fields they tower over.
A Mankato East High School Senior is trying to do his part in helping local veterans by hosting a picnic, but he still needs some help.
