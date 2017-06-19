KEYC - Three Hurt In St. Paul Shooting

Three Hurt In St. Paul Shooting

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Police say three people have been injured in a shooting in St. Paul. 
    KSTP-TV reports one of the victims is a young girl. Witnesses tell the station that the shots early Monday came from an alley but struck a nearby home. A neighbor says his family hit the floor when they heard the rapid gunfire. 
    Witnesses reported hearing 20 to 30 gunshots. Police have not confirmed that one of the victims is a child.