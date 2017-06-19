Lighthouse Christian Book & Gift Shop Closing After 39 Years

A long-time Christian gift shop in Mankato has announced its closing its doors for good.

The Lighthouse Christian Book and Gift Shop has been in business for 39 years in the Mankato area.

The store first opened in 1978 I St. Peter and was moved to Mankato in 1979.

The store says it will be holding a closing sale beginning when it opens at 9 a.m. this morning.

It has not yet announced when it will officially close.