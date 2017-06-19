KEYC - Renville County Park Reopens After May Flooding

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Renville County has reopened one of its parks after flooding last month.
Mack Lake County Park has reopened as of 8 a.m. this morning after closing due to high water levels at the end of May.
The county says Anderson Lake County Park will remain closed until further notice.