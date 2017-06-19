Greater Mankato Area United Way Receives Donation From Raw Fusion

The Greater Mankato Area United Way receives a $28,500 donation from the Minnesota River Builders Association and Raw Fusion.

It's the annual fashion show's largest donation yet to a local nonprofit.

United Way was the 2017 beneficiary of Raw Fusion, which took place May 12.

Organizers say the show drew the largest crowd yet over the seven years.

This year's Raw Fusion donation brings the seven-year total to $91,500 that MN River Builders Association has donated to local causes.