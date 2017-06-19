Mankato Law Enforcement Participates in Torch Run for Special Olympics

Law Enforcement personnel representing the Mankato area once again participated in the Torch Run Final Leg for Special Olympics Minnesota.

The race finished at the Mankato Sam's Club Parking Lot. Its mission is to raise funds for, and awareness of the Special Olympics movement worldwide.

It began in 1981 in Wichita, Kansas for local officers to volunteer with Special Olympics in the communities where they live and work.

Local law enforcement say they're hoping to take part again next year.