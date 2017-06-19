Counselors Available At School Where Castile Worked

Counselors are once again being made available to students returning to the school where Philando Castile was a popular cafeteria supervisor.

Castile's death last year was difficult for students at J.J. Hill Montessori school in St. Paul. And, with the beginning of summer school classes Monday, the district has once again sent counselors to the school to deal with questions about the acquittal of the officer charged in his death.

Sally Rafowicz has a daughter who attends J.J. Hill. Rafowicz says the children knew Castile as Mr. Phil and says he knew every student by name and would often give them `high fives' in the lunch line.

A jury on Friday found Officer Jeronimo Yanez not guilty of manslaughter for shooting Castile during a traffic stop.