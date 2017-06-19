Minnesota WWII Soldier To Receive Proper Burial

An accident involving a vehicle and a combine leaves one person injured. It happened just after 10 last night.
A long-time Christian gift shop in Mankato has announced its closing its doors for good.
St. Paul police say a woman practicing driving in a school parking lot struck and killed her 3-year-old son.
Protesters are marching for a third day straight today over the not guilty verdict of Jeronimo Yanez on Friday afternoon in St. Anthony, Minnesota.
Authorities say one is dead after a vehicle and bicycle collided earlier this morning.
More than 100 riders are saddling up their horses to show off their skill.
Police say three people have been injured in a shooting in St. Paul.
Instead of a tie this Father's Day, some 21 plus sons and daughters are taking dad out for a cold one or two.
