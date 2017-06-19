Minnesota WWII Soldier To Receive Proper Burial

After more than seven decades of searching and waiting, an eastern Minnesota woman will get the chance to give her husband a proper military burial.

Staff Sgt. Jerry Jacobsen will be buried with full military honors at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in July.

Catherine Burket of Roseville married Jacobsen in 1943, just days before he left to fight in WWII. Jacobsen's outpost was attacked by Germans in 1944 and he was listed as missing in action.

Burket spent more than 70 years looking for her husband's remains.

Independent researcher Roberta Russo found that Jacobsen may have been buried in a grave for an ``unknown'' soldier at a cemetery in Normandy, France. The grave was dug up in November and DNA testing confirmed the remains are Jacobsen's.