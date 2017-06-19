MIDDAY EXPERT: Fishing Tips & Tricks

Jack Lauer, Southern Regional Fisheries Manager with the Minnesota DNR joined us this Midday as our Midday Expert. Lauer spoke about local lakes that are good for walleye fishing and lures that are most common. He also talked about why they stock certain lakes the way they do.

Lauer says the DNR has a tool called LakeFinder that allows fishermen to see what each lake has to offer. For more on the LakeFinder tool, click here.