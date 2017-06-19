A Jolly Green Welcome Helped With State Funding

State funding for Blue Earth is helping the city come one step closure to constructing a new museum honoring the Jolly Green Giant.



The city is set to receive $300,000 in Legacy funds, adding to the $180,000 already raised.

The Blue Earth Chamber is working to construct a Giant Welcome Center near the feet of the Green Giant statue at the lot of a former gas station, off Highway 169 on the north side of town.

The fundraising goal $700,000.

It will serve as a one-stop shop, housing the museum, chamber and tourist information center at the year–round roadside attraction.



Executive Director of Blue Earth Chamber Cindy Lyon said, "Maybe in the winter, they don't get out of their car and even in the summer time, they pull up, take a picture, drive away. When the Red Barn's open, last year we had over 4,000 people sign in. By the Fourth of July, we had someone from every state in the United States."



Lyon says they would like to break ground sometime later this summer and possibly open for Giant Days in July 2018

With the land cost, the project is expected to be a total of close to a million dollars.

--KEYC News 12