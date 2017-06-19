Man Sentenced to 32 Years for Burnsville Store Shooting

A man will serve 32 years in prison for killing one customer and wounding another at a Dollar Tree store in Burnsville last year.

A Dakota County judge on Monday sentenced 28-year-old Grant David Hendrickson of South St. Paul. Hendrickson was charged with killing 69-year-old Donald Joseph Hortsch of Rosemount and injuring a 26-year-man who was left paralyzed.

Hendrickson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder earlier this month.

The criminal complaint says the shootings happened Nov. 7 following a dispute in the store involving Hendrickson, his girlfriend and a store employee.

The complaint says the shooting victims were store customers and did not know Hendrickson.

-KEYC News 12