16-Year-Old Kayaker Found Safe on Lake Ballantyne

A 16–year–old boy is safe after authorities were called to search for him as he was kayaking on Lake Ballantyne, northwest of Madison Lake.

According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, the boy was out on the lake.

His family reported him missing to authorities just before seven Monday night.

After about an hour and a half he was found.

Authorities say he never went under but was floating farther away from where his family could see him.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, State Patrol and Madison Lake Fire responded to the scene.

-KEYC News 12