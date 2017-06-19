Home Renovation Funds Available In North Mankato

The North Mankato City council opts to make nearly $90,000 available for single family-owned housing renovations, as well as finalize development on the Tschohl property.



For another year, North Mankato will dedicate the funding it receives from HUD in the form of the Community Development Block Grant to renovation funding for single-family, owner occupant housing.

This year's CDBG funding is $71,000, and they have an additional $17,000 leftover from last year.



Staff is proposing to use those funds for owner occupied single family rehabilitation where we would grant deferred loans to income eligible families so they can make improvements to their home," city planner Mike Fischer said.

Also, the council gave final approval to Birchwood Cottages, an adult care facility that will be constructed on the Tschohl property on the corner of Lor Ray and Lee Boulevard.

Two buildings will be constructed on the property, and the company can request an amendment to add a third in the future.

The city will take ownership of the ravine section of the property.

