Wells Man Airlifted After One-Vehicle Rollover

A Wells man is airlifted following an accident last night in Faribault County.

The accident happened at 11 o’clock last night.

The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Kory Hueper, of Wells, was eastbound on Highway 109, when he went onto the gravel shoulder and lost control, causing the vehicle to roll.

The report says alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Hueper was airlifted to St. Mary’s in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries.