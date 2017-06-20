Mankato Man Facing Charges Following Indecent Exposure Incident

A 49-year-old Mankato man is charged with allegedly exposing himself to those passing by.

Police responded to Broad Street near East Main Street around 12:30 a.m. Saturday after receiving a report of a man standing on the street who would lift his jacket and fully expose himself to people that passed by.

When police tried to pull over and speak with the man, later identified as 49-year-old David Martin Johnson, of Mankato, he fled, running through properties on South Broad Street.

Authorities were able to eventually locate Johnson, but had to fully restrain him after he refused to cooperate during the arrest.

Court records say Johnson has several prior convictions of indecent exposure.

He faces new charges of indecent exposure, obstructing the legal process, and disorderly conduct.