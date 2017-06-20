Mankato Man Facing Charges Following Indecent Exposure Incident

A Wells man is airlifted following an accident last night in Faribault County.
A 49-year-old Mankato man is charged with allegedly exposing himself to passers-by.
A 16–year–old boy is safe after authorities were called to search for him as he was kayaking on Lake Ballantyne northwest of Madison Lake.
An accident involving a vehicle and a combine leaves one person injured. It happened just after 10 last night.
City council adds another $71,000 to North Mankato's home improvement fund
A long-time Christian gift shop in Mankato has announced it is closing its doors for good.
State funding for Blue Earth is helping the city come one step closer to constructing a new museum honoring the Jolly Green Giant.
