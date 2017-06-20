THRIVE: Heat Stroke

Days consisting of excessive heat, it's important to stay cool and hydrated so you don't get heat stroke.

Mankato Clinic Family Practice Doctor, Collin Weerts says, “Heat stroke can make you feel sick, almost like you have the flu. You can feel like you're going to throw up even, usually people get really hot if you start getting fevers things like that. That's actually pretty dangerous and something we take pretty serious."

Exposure to heat or exercising for long periods of time out in the sun can cause heat stroke.

Dr. Weerts says, “Don't be out in the heat for too long if you're really starting to feel like you're getting too hot you need to take a break and get inside into a cool place and drink some water. Make sure that you're making adequate sweat, not turning too red, having fevers or headaches, vomiting, those things would be pretty significant symptoms.”

The first step is to cool down as quickly as possible.

Weerts says, "Depending on how extreme you are sometimes if people are really out of it they need to go to the emergency room."

And for those with babies, it is important to be careful and monitor them.

Weerts says, "For babies we really recommend no direct sunlight for infants under 12 months at all really that's really when you can start putting sunscreen on them per recommendation guidelines so I really we just encourage you to keep them out of the sun because their body surface area is a little bit greater as well heat regulation becomes a bigger deal for babies so you have to be careful in cold and heat because they can heat up faster than you can."

Eat small meals throughout the day and drink plenty of water while avoiding drinks that contain caffeine and alcohol.

