Winnebago Man Sentenced To Five Years In Shooting Incident

A Winnebago man is sentenced to five years in prison... stemming from a drive by shooting incident in December of last year near Garden City.

Donald Terrience Thomas the Third is sentenced to 60 months in prison for a firearm violation after previously being convicted of a crime of violence.

He will receive credit for 194 days served.

Thomas pleaded guilty to the charge in May as part of an agreement to dismiss five other charges including drive-by shooting and 2nd degree assault.

Thomas told police during questioning that he stuck his hand out the window of the car with the gun and it went off.

