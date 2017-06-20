Minnesota's First West Nile Of 2017 Detected In Mosquitoes

Minnesota officials are reminding those headed outdoors to load on the bug spray after the earliest detection of the West Nile Virus in the state since 2006.

The Metropolitan Mosquito Control District, based out of St. Paul, found three of the 28 mosquito pools they tested were positive for the West Nile virus. The three were found in Anoka, Dakota and Scott Counties.

Typically the first mosquitoes test positive for West Nile in Minnesota in early July.

There have been no human cases detected so far in the state.

Last year 66 human cases of West Nile were reported in Minnesota, according to the CDC.

Health Officials say the best protection from mosquitoes is a repellent with up to 30 percent DEET. They say it also helps to wear loose fitting long-sleeve clothing.