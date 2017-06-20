KEYC - MIDDAY EXPERT: Keeping Your Lawn Healthy

MIDDAY EXPERT: Keeping Your Lawn Healthy

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect

Nathan Newlands with Spring Touch-Mankato joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about lawn care. Newlands said there is still time to fertilize your lawn. He said the best thing you can do to ensure a healthy lawn is to water your grass and mow it properly. He also talked about the most common weeds that can be found in area lawns, and how to kill them. 