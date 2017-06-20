KEYC - Pedestrian Killed By Motorcycle Identified

By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
Authorities have identified the pedestrian struck and killed by a motorcycle in Olmsted County.

Sheriff's officials say 42-year-old Heidi Hoekstra, of Rochester, was killed while walking with a friend in Marion Township Monday evening. Investigators say the motorcyclist drove up a hill into the sun and hit Hoekstra.

