Mankato Man Pleads Guilty To Criminal Sexual Conduct

A 60-year-old Mankato man has entered a guilty plea to a criminal sexual conduct charge involving a child.

Dale Wilson entered a guilty plea to 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct in Blue Earth County Court Tuesday morning.

The criminal complaint says Wilson had sex with a girl on at least three different occasions between 2011 and 2014... starting when the alleged victim was only ten years old.

Authorities say Wilson had sex with the girl on a church camping trip to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area, as well as in his home and the victim's home.

Two first degree criminal sexual conduct charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 21.

---KEYC News 12